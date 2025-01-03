Isaiah Stevens News: Delivers 10 assists in G League

Stevens posted 16 points (5-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 assists and two steals across 39 minutes Friday in the G League Sioux Falls Skyforce's 110-96 loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Stevens recently signed a two-way contract with the Heat but has yet to make his NBA debut. He should continue to see ample time in the G League, as it will likely take multiple injuries to Heat backcourt players before Stevens would find himself in position to earn minutes at the NBA level. Over 18 outings in the G League for the Skyforce this season, Stevens is averaging 13.4 points (on 48.1 percent shooting from the field), 10.6 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.2 three-pointers in 38.6 minutes per contest.