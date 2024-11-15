Isaiah Stevens News: Dishes out 14 assists

Stevens tallied 12 points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, 14 assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Thursday's 107-100 victory over the G League Cleveland Charge.

Stevens was calculated on the offensive end and secured his first double-double of the young campaign by recording a season high in assists. While he's unlikely to reach this type of production in the assist column on a nightly basis, Stevens has consistently shot the ball well to start the campaign, going 16-for-28 from the field.