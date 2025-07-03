Isaiah Stevens News: Hits free agency

The Heat declined to extend Stevens (foot) a qualifying offer prior to Sunday's deadline, making him an unrestricted free agent, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

After going undrafted out of Colorado State last June, Stevens connected with the Heat on an Exhibit 10 deal and opened the season with Miami's G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce. The Heat signed him to a two-way deal in December, but he played in just three games at the NBA level and was unavailable for the final six contests of the regular season due to right foot soreness. Stevens is presumably healthy again, but the Heat weren't willing to commit to bringing the six-foot, 185-pound guard back on another two-way deal and instead elected to let him test the open market.