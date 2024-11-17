Isaiah Stevens News: Leads offensively in victory

Stevens concluded with 21 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 assists, three steals and two rebounds over 38 minutes in Friday's 110-96 win over the Cleveland Charge.

Stevens did it all for Sioux Falls in Friday's victory, pacing all Skyforce players in assists and steals while ending as one of two players with at least 20 points in a double-double performance. Stevens has gotten off to a hot start in his rookie campaign, averaging 15.5 points, 9.0 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals over four contests.