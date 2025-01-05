Isaiah Stevens News: Top distributor in G League loss

Stevens finished with 17 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, one rebound, one steal and one block over 37 minutes in Saturday's 113-100 loss to San Diego.

Stevens had his hands on every aspect of Saturday's G League contest, notably boosting Sioux Falls offensively while pacing all players in assists and concluding as one of four Skyforce players with 15 or more points in a losing effort. Stevens has appeared in 19 G League games this season, averaging 13.6 points, 10.7 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals per contest.