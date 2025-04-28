Fantasy Basketball
Isaiah Stewart headshot

Isaiah Stewart Injury: Questionable for Game 5

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Stewart (knee) has been listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Knicks.

Stewart has missed five of the last six games while dealing with inflammation in his right knee. Although the veteran big man doesn't fill up the stat sheet on a nightly basis, he does bring a different kind of physicality to the game, which would benefit Detroit in this series against New York. If he's unable to play Tuesday, the Pistons will likely continue to lean on Paul Reed to help shoulder the load in the frontcourt behind Jalen Duren.

