Isaiah Stewart headshot

Isaiah Stewart Injury: Questionable for Game 6

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2025

Stewart (knee) has been listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Knicks.

Stewart has missed the last four games due to inflammation in his right knee. The veteran big man has a chance to return to the floor with the series shifting back to Detroit for Game 6, but if he cannot play, the team will likely continue to turn to Paul Reed to shoulder the load in the frontcourt with Jalen Duren.

Isaiah Stewart
Detroit Pistons
