Isaiah Stewart News: Gets limited run in return

Stewart (knee) tallied three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists in 16 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 134-121 loss to the Nuggets.

Stewart wasn't believed to be on a minute restriction in his return from a four-game absence due to a left knee sprain, but he and starting center Jalen Duren (20 minutes) both saw relatively light run while Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff went with third-stringer Paul Reed at center for the entire fourth quarter. Considering the Pistons were down 25 points entering the final period before cutting the deficit to as few as seven points, Bickerstaff likely just decided to stick with Reed and some of the other deep reserves for the closing minutes as a reward for mounting a spirited comeback. Assuming Reed is back out of the rotation for Wednesday's game against the Magic, Stewart could see his minutes climb a bit in his second contest back from the injury.