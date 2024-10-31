Fantasy Basketball
Isaiah Stewart headshot

Isaiah Stewart News: Strong performance in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 31, 2024

Stewart finished with seven points (1-3 FG, 5-5 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 105-95 win over Philadelphia.

Stewart had his best outing of the season, playing 34 minutes as a result of Jalen Duren fouling out in just 11 minutes. Playing as the backup center, Stewart has been underwhelming in both fantasy and reality. While this was reminiscent of what he can do when afforded meaningful minutes, he simply won't play enough on a regular basis to be considered a viable asset.

Isaiah Stewart
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
