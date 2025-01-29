Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Isaiah Stewart headshot

Isaiah Stewart News: Tossed from Wednesday's contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 30, 2025 at 8:06am

Stewart was ejected from Wednesday's game against the Pacers with 8:45 remaining in the second quarter after being assessed a Flagrant 2 foul, Pat Boylan of Bally Sports Indiana reports. He recorded one point (1-2 FT) and one rebound over eight minutes.

Stewart was tossed from the contest after he shoved the Pacers' Thomas Bryant to the floor while the two were contesting a rebound. After his ejection, Stewart appeared to make a gesture of shooting a gun toward the Pacers bench and raised his middle finger to the Indiana crowd as he headed to the locker room, per Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com. Stewart will likely face a fine and a possible suspension for his actions, with official clarity on that front expected to arrive before the Pistons' next game Friday versus the Mavericks. If Stewart is suspended, Paul Reed would likely enter the rotation as starting center Jalen Duren's top backup.

Isaiah Stewart
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now