Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Isaiah Thomas headshot

Isaiah Thomas News: Scores 36 points in G League win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2025

Thomas played 32 minutes Wednesday during Salt Lake City's 123-104 win versus the Skyforce and compiled 36 points (9-21 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block.

Thomas was dominant for the Stars during Wednesday's win as he led the team in points scored, three-pointers made and assists. The 36-year-old has continued to produce since coming out of retirement in late January as he's scored 30 or more points in four of his first six outings.

Isaiah Thomas
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now