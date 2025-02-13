Isaiah Thomas News: Scores 36 points in G League win
Thomas played 32 minutes Wednesday during Salt Lake City's 123-104 win versus the Skyforce and compiled 36 points (9-21 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block.
Thomas was dominant for the Stars during Wednesday's win as he led the team in points scored, three-pointers made and assists. The 36-year-old has continued to produce since coming out of retirement in late January as he's scored 30 or more points in four of his first six outings.
Isaiah Thomas
Free Agent
