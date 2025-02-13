Isaiah Thomas News: Scores 36 points in G League win

Thomas played 32 minutes Wednesday during Salt Lake City's 123-104 win versus the Skyforce and compiled 36 points (9-21 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block.

Thomas was dominant for the Stars during Wednesday's win as he led the team in points scored, three-pointers made and assists. The 36-year-old has continued to produce since coming out of retirement in late January as he's scored 30 or more points in four of his first six outings.