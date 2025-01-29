Isaiah Thomas News: Scores 40 points in debut

Thomas played 33 minutes Tuesday during the Stars' 122-115 loss versus the Valley Suns and logged 40 points (13-28 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, eight assists, two steals and a block.

Thomas first joined the Stars on Monday and had a dominant outing in his debut as he led the team in both points scored and assists. He was also efficient shooting the ball, converting on 46.4 percent of his field-goal attempts and 40.0 percent of his three-point tries, although the 35-year-old was careless with the ball at times, racking up a team-high six turnovers.