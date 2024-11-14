Isaiah Wong News: Puts up 27 shots

Wong generated 35 points (12-27 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 37 minutes of Wednesday's 116-112 loss to the G League Kings.

Wong didn't hesitate to shoot Wednesday, attempting 12 more shots than any other player in the game. The volume resulted in a game-high 35 points. However, Wong did more than just score, grabbing three offensive rebounds and dishing out five assists without turning the ball over. He totaled a team-high positive 12 plus-minus.