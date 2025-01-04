Isaiah Wong News: Scores 20 points in G League

Wong finished with 20 points (8-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt), seven assists, five rebounds and three steals across 33 minutes Friday in the G League Greensboro Swarm's 119-109 win over the Cleveland Charge.

Wong had appeared in 10 straight games with the Hornets from Dec. 7 through Dec. 30, averaging 6.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 14.3 minutes per contest while shooting 35.7 percent from the floor. The Hornets appear to have pulled the plug on the two-way player's spot in the rotation, as Wong rejoined the G League club for his first appearance with Greensboro since Nov. 29. He'll likely continue to see most of his action with the Swarm for the foreseeable future.