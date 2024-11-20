Isaiah Wong News: Shines with 41 points in win

Wong racked up 41 points (12-24 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 9-9 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 129-119 G League win over the Rip City Remix.

Wong dominated Wednesday's victory over Rip City, delivering a game-high 41 points with strong shooting splits to power Salt Lake City to the triumph. The 23-year-old former second-round pick is proving he can score at a very high level to begin his G League action in 2024-25, notching at least 26 points in each of his past four contests for the Stars and turning in 32.5 points per game over this stretch.