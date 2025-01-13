Ishmael Lane News: Perfect from field Sunday
Lane ended with 28 points (10-10 FG, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block across 31 minutes in Sunday's 124-108 win over Long Island.
Lane not only led the way in scoring for the Mad Ants as part of four players who reached the 20-point plateau. He was also perfect from the field in what turned out to be his best game of the season thus far. Lane, a rookie out of Northwestern State, is averaging 10.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game in seven appearances during the regular season.
Ishmael Lane
Free Agent
