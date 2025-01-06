Izaiah Brockington News: Posts double-double

Brockington delivered 16 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists across 40 minutes in Sunday's 103-90 loss to Maine.

Brockington wasn't at his best when shooting from three-point range, but he supplied that lack of efficiency with a strong performance on the boards. The former Iowa State alum has been consistent, though, scoring at least 14 points in each of his three regular-season outings thus far. However, he's shot under 46 percent from the field in two of those contests.