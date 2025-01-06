Izaiah Brockington News: Posts double-double
Brockington delivered 16 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists across 40 minutes in Sunday's 103-90 loss to Maine.
Brockington wasn't at his best when shooting from three-point range, but he supplied that lack of efficiency with a strong performance on the boards. The former Iowa State alum has been consistent, though, scoring at least 14 points in each of his three regular-season outings thus far. However, he's shot under 46 percent from the field in two of those contests.
Izaiah Brockington
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now