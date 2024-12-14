Izaiah Brockington News: Sinks five threes in G League win
Brockington posted 27 points (11-20 FG, 5-10 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 116-110 G League win over the Texas Legends.
Brockington caught fire from deep en route to his fourth game of the G League season with at least 27 points, but this was his first such outing since Dec. 2. After a strong start to the campaign, Brockington's production has been sporadic of late. Overall, he's averaged 18.2 points in 33.9 minutes per game while shooting 45.2 percent from deep.
Izaiah Brockington
Free Agent
