Izaiah Brockington News: Sinks five threes in G League win

Brockington posted 27 points (11-20 FG, 5-10 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 116-110 G League win over the Texas Legends.

Brockington caught fire from deep en route to his fourth game of the G League season with at least 27 points, but this was his first such outing since Dec. 2. After a strong start to the campaign, Brockington's production has been sporadic of late. Overall, he's averaged 18.2 points in 33.9 minutes per game while shooting 45.2 percent from deep.