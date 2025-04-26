Ja Morant Injury: Won't play Saturday

Morant (hip) won't play in Saturday's Game 4 against the Thunder, Pete Pranica of FanDuel Sports Network Southeast reports.

Morant has been downgraded from doubtful to out Saturday due to a hip contusion. Desmond Bane will likely be relied upon heavily for offensive production on the perimeter in his absence. The Grizzlies will have to win Game 4 in order to give Morant another chance to suit up for Game 5 on Monday.