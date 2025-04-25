Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Ja Morant headshot

Ja Morant Injury: Won't suit up Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Morant (hip) has been ruled out for Saturday's Game 4 against the Thunder, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Morant sustained a left hip injury on a hard fall in the second quarter of Thursday's Game 3 loss to Oklahoma City, and he'll miss Saturday's win-or-go-home matchup. Scotty Pippen and Luke Kennard will likely see an uptick in playing time due to Morant being sidelined. If the Grizzlies win, Morant's next opportunity to play will come in Game 5 on Monday.

Ja Morant
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now