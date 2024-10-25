Jabari Smith News: Grabs 16 boards against Memphis

Smith supplied 14 points (5-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 16 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 35 minutes during Friday's 128-108 win over the Grizzlies.

Smith was the game's leading rebounder Friday, and it was his first double-double since March 19 during the 2023-24 regular season. Smith and Alperen Sengun combined for 31 of the Rockets' 41 rebounds, 11 of which came on the offensive side of the floor. It was a nice bounce-back effort from his eight-point performance Wednesday, and Smith will look to build off his efforts against the Spurs on Saturday.