Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jack McVeigh headshot

Jack McVeigh News: Heading to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 27, 2024

McVeigh was transferred to the G League on Sunday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Australian native will join the Rio Grande Valley Vipers along with N'Faly Dante and Nate Williams after failing to appear in the Rockets' first three games. McVeigh averaged 17.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists across 30.4 minutes per game while shooting 39.8 percent from three-point range over 37 appearances for the Tasmania JackJumpers of Australia's National Basketball League during the 2023-24 season.

Jack McVeigh
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News