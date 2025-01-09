Jack McVeigh News: Puts up 29 points in G League
McVeigh collected 29 points (10-18 FG, 7-14 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and five rebounds in 36 minutes Thursday in the G League Rio Grande Valley Vipers' 130-118 win over the Oklahoma City Blue.
While the 28-year-old forward is under a two-way deal with the Rockets, he's started each of his nine appearances for Rio Grande Valley and remains far more likely to receive steady playing time in the G League than with Houston for the rest of the season. McVeigh has made six appearances for the Rockets all season, logging 21 minutes in total.
