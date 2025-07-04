Jack McVeigh News: Reaches free agency

The Rockets declined to extend McVeigh a qualifying offer prior to Sunday's deadline, making him an unrestricted free agent, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.

The 6-foot-8 forward spent all of last season on a two-way deal with Houston, appearing in just nine games at the NBA level while playing 43 minutes in total. McVeigh was productive in more extended action in the G League with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, appearing in 37 games while shooting 42.6 percent from the field and averaging 15.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.1 three-pointers and 1.6 assists in 30.4 minutes per contest. Though he displayed some potential as a perimeter sniper, McVeigh turned 29 years old in June and doesn't profile as an intriguing developmental prospect. He'll join the Hawks for the Las Vegas Summer League with the goal of playing well and landing a two-way or Exhibit 10 contract with a team prior to training camp, but the native Australian could be headed back overseas if he's unable to secure an NBA deal.