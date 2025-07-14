Jack McVeigh News: Scores 21 in SL win

McVeigh totaled 21 points (8-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block across 27 minutes in Monday's 111-108 Summer League overtime win over the Rockets.

McVeigh was excellent off the bench Monday, scoring over 20 points while missing just two shots from the field. He delivered the performance against his former team, the Rockets, who he spent most of the 2024-25 season with at the G League level for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. He also appeared in nine NBA regular-season games last season, averaging 1.6 points in 4.8 minutes per contest.