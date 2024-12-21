Jackson Rowe News: Back in action

Rowe (calf) recorded 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt), seven rebounds and one assist over 32 minutes Friday during the G League Santa Cruz Warriors' 128-106 loss to the Delaware Blue Coats.

Rowe didn't miss much time while tending to a calf injury, and he looked like his usual self Friday evening. He shot the ball well from beyond the arc and contributed on the glass, producing consistently in both categories of late. Rowe is averaging 14.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 steals over 10 appearances this season.