Jackson Rowe News: Paces Golden State in SL win

Rowe recorded 14 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks across 25 minutes in Tuesday's 96-84 Summer League win over the Grizzlies.

Rowe was productive against Memphis, posting team highs in points and rebounds. The 28-year-old forward also tied the team-best marks in steals and blocks, finishing as the only player to tally multiple swipes and multiple swats. He has appeared in two Las Vegas Summer League games so far, scoring in double figures in both outings.