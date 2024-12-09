Jackson Rowe News: Scores 21 points in G League

Rowe totaled 21 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block over 30 minutes Saturday during the G League Santa Cruz Warriors' 126-109 win over the Rip City Remix.

Rowe and Reece Beekman both reached the 20-point threshold on the way to a comfortable victory. This marks Rowe's best scoring performance of the 2024-25 season through seven appearances. The 27-year-old has also been a serious threat on the defensive end of late, compiling six steals over his last two games.