Jackson Rowe News: Season-high 30 points in G League

Rowe generated 30 points (13-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and three blocks in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 92-87 win over San Diego.

It was an outstanding performance by Rowe, whose team-high 30 points also established a new season-high figure in 2024-25. The 28-year-old forward continues to bring versatility to the table for the G League Warriors, averaging 13.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.7 blocks and 1.7 three-pointers while starting in all but one of his appearances across 22 games.