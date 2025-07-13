Jacob Toppin News: Chips in 15 points in SL win

Toppin racked up 15 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds and one steal across 27 minutes in Sunday's 98-80 Summer League win over the Suns.

Toppin nearly recorded his second consecutive double-double, finishing as one of four Hawks players to score in double figures. Through two Summer League appearances, he has averaged 17.0 points and 9.0 rebounds while shooting 56.5 percent from the field in 27.0 minutes per game.