Jacob Toppin News: Double-doubles in win

Toppin racked 19 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists across 27 minutes during Friday's Summer League 105-98 win against the Heat.

Toppin got the job done on the glass Friday, as he ripped down a game-high 10 boards. Kobe Bufkin led the way in the scoring column with a game-high 29 points, while the two combined for 48 to lead Atlanta to its first win to get the Summer League underway in Las Vegas.