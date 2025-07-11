Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Basketball
Jacob Toppin headshot

Jacob Toppin News: Double-doubles in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 11, 2025

Toppin racked 19 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists across 27 minutes during Friday's Summer League 105-98 win against the Heat.

Toppin got the job done on the glass Friday, as he ripped down a game-high 10 boards. Kobe Bufkin led the way in the scoring column with a game-high 29 points, while the two combined for 48 to lead Atlanta to its first win to get the Summer League underway in Las Vegas.

Jacob Toppin
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now