Jacob Toppin News: Leading scorer in G League win

Toppin played 38 minutes Friday during the G League Westchester Knicks' 123-109 win versus Maine and compiled 31 points (13-21 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and three blocks.

Toppin continues to dominate for Westchester. He led the team in points once again and has scored at least 30 points in four of his seven outings in the G League this season. The two-way player has only seen limited playing time in his 14 NBA appearances so far this season and will likely continue to play in both the NBA and G League.