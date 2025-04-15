Jacob Toppin News: Makes team debut in finale

Toppin (calf) tallied 17 points (6-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes in Sunday's 117-105 win over the Magic.

After signing a two-way contract with Atlanta on March 4, Toppin played exclusively at the G League level with the College Park Skyhawks before suffering a left calf strain in his final appearance for the affiliate March 28. He rejoined the parent club when College Park's season concluded at the end of March, but he remained out for nearly two weeks before Atlanta cleared him for action ahead of its regular-season finale. With the Hawks' playoff positioning secure heading into Sunday, several rotation players sat out, paving the way for Toppin to receive extended run in his Atlanta debut. Toppin won't be eligible to appear in any postseason games for the Hawks and will become a restricted free agent this summer.