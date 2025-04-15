Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jacob Toppin headshot

Jacob Toppin News: Makes team debut in finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Toppin (calf) tallied 17 points (6-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes in Sunday's 117-105 win over the Magic.

After signing a two-way contract with Atlanta on March 4, Toppin played exclusively at the G League level with the College Park Skyhawks before suffering a left calf strain in his final appearance for the affiliate March 28. He rejoined the parent club when College Park's season concluded at the end of March, but he remained out for nearly two weeks before Atlanta cleared him for action ahead of its regular-season finale. With the Hawks' playoff positioning secure heading into Sunday, several rotation players sat out, paving the way for Toppin to receive extended run in his Atlanta debut. Toppin won't be eligible to appear in any postseason games for the Hawks and will become a restricted free agent this summer.

Jacob Toppin
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now