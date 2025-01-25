Jacob Toppin News: Puts up 31 points in G League

Toppin compiled 31 points (13-21 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals across 38 minutes Friday in the G League Westchester Knicks' 123-109 win over the Maine Celtics.

Toppin made his seventh appearance of the season for Westchester and is now averaging 26.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.6 three-pointers, 2.0 assists and 1.0 blocks in 33.2 minutes per contest. Despite his dominance in the G League, the two-way player hasn't been able to carve out meaningful playing time with New York; in 13 appearances for the parent club, he's averaging just 3.0 minutes per game.