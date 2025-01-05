Jaden Shackelford News: Leads G League Suns in win
Shackelford recorded 26 points (10-22 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Saturday's 131-110 G League win over the Oklahoma City Blue.
Shackelford logged his sixth 20-plus-point outing while leading the Valley Suns with a game-high 26 points. The 23-year-old has appeared in 20 G League outings this season, during which he has averaged 18.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting 43.9 percent from the field in 30.8 minutes per game.
Jaden Shackelford
Free Agent
