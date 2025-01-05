Jaden Shackelford News: Leads G League Suns in win

Shackelford recorded 26 points (10-22 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Saturday's 131-110 G League win over the Oklahoma City Blue.

Shackelford logged his sixth 20-plus-point outing while leading the Valley Suns with a game-high 26 points. The 23-year-old has appeared in 20 G League outings this season, during which he has averaged 18.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting 43.9 percent from the field in 30.8 minutes per game.