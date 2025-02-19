Fantasy Basketball
Jaden Springer headshot

Jaden Springer News: Inks 10-day deal with Utah

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 19, 2025 at 1:20pm

The Jazz signed Springer to a 10-day contract Wednesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Springer was traded to the Rockets by the Celtics ahead of the NBA trade deadline and then waived by Houston. Now, the 22-year-old guard will get another chance to prove his worth on the NBA level with the Jazz. He played in 26 games for Boston, averaging 1.7 points in 5.4 minutes per game.

