Jae'Sean Tate Injury: Expected to re-sign with Houston

The Rockets intend to bring back Tate (ankle) on a new contract, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Tate played in 52 games for Houston during the 2024-25 campaign. Even though he saw a decrease in playing time this past season, the 29-year-old could see a bump in minutes after the team acquired Kevin Durant and parted ways with Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks. Tate averaged a career-low 3.6 points and 2.3 rebounds across 11.3 minutes per game.