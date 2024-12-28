Jahlil Okafor News: Efficient 18 points in G League win
Okafor produced 18 points (8-9 FG, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one block in 30 minutes during Saturday's 132-101 G League win over the Salt Lake City Stars.
It was a strong performance for Okafor, who followed up on his 17-rebound showing in Friday's win over Salt Lake City with an efficient shooting night Saturday. The former No. 3 overall pick is trying to get his foot back into the door of the NBA, and he should continue serving as a routine starter down low for the Mad Ants going forward. Over 17 games in the G League this season, Okafor is averaging 18.0 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 29.3 minutes while shooting 65.2 percent from the floor.
Jahlil Okafor
Free Agent
