Jahlil Okafor News: Flirts with triple-double

Okafor posted 25 points (8-10 FG, 5-5 FT), 11 rebounds and nine assists in 38 minutes in 38 minutes during Friday's 108-102 G League loss to the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Okafor scored at least 20 points for a second straight game and posted season-high marks in rebounds and assists en route to a near triple-double. The big man has been dominant in the G League and is trying to make his way back on an NBA roster. The last time he appeared in a regular-season NBA game was during the 2020-21 campaign with Detroit.