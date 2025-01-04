Jahlil Okafor News: Managing right thigh injury

Okafor was not available for Saturday's 123-114 G League loss to the Capital City Go-Go due to a right thigh injury.

It's unclear when Okafor sustained the injury, as he didn't appeared to be limited over 39 minutes during Wednesday's overtime loss to the Westchester Knicks, but the veteran big man can be deemed day-to-day going forward. The Mad Ants will miss the former No. 3 overall pick's production while he's out, considering Okafor is averaging 19.1 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 30.1 minutes while shooting 64.5 percent from the field over 19 games this season.