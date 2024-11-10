Jahlil Okafor News: Posts solid all-around line

Okafor recorded 21 points (10-15 FG, 1-1 3Pt), nine rebounds and four assists in 35 minutes during Sunday's 122-114 win over the G League Cleveland Charge.

Okafor got off to a slow start to the 2024-25 campaign after being held to eight points in Saturday's opener, but he showed that he can still get the job done on the offensive end in Sunday's victory. The 28-year-old knocked down 66.7 percent of his attempts from the field and also led the Mad Ants with nine rebounds. It'll be worth monitoring Okafor's playing time as the season continues to unfold, as he's logged 18 minutes and now 35 minutes in his first two games.