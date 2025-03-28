Jahlil Okafor News: Scores 26 points

Okafor (illness) returned to action in Thursday's 112-110 G League win over the Grand Rapids Gold, finishing with 26 points (11-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds and four assists in 34 minutes.

Okafor had been sidelined since missing Monday's G League game against the Windy City Bulls, but he certainly looked spry Friday. Okafor has had a successful season so far, averaging 17.9 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists.