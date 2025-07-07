Jahmai Mashack News: Dishes out nine assists in SL loss

Mashack finished with five points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block across 23 minutes in Monday's 112-111 Summer League loss to the Jazz.

Mashack displayed his defensive abilities while also tying the game-high mark in assists during his Summer League debut. The Tennessee product averaged 6.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.5 assists in 28.2 minutes per game over 38 appearances during his final collegiate season. The 22-year-old isn't expected to take on a meaningful role for the Grizzlies in 2024-25, but he'll aim to make an impression on the organization during Summer League play.