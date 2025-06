Mashack was selected by the Grizzlies with the No. 59 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Mashack isn't a player who will impress in the scoring column, but he's a notable defender who should fit in well with the Grizzlies. He averaged 6.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.7 steals in 28.2 minutes over 38 appearances with Tennessee during the 2024-25 campaign.