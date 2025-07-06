Jahmai Mashack News: Headed to Memphis

Updating a previous report, the Grizzlies announced Sunday that they have acquired the draft rights to Mashack from the Warriors.

Mashack was part of a historic seven-team trade, and his draft rights were initially sent from Houston to Golden State. However, the Warriors later traded those rights to the Grizzlies. The Tennessee product averaged 6.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.5 assists in 28.2 minutes per game over 38 appearances during his final collegiate season.