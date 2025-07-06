Menu
Jahmai Mashack headshot

Jahmai Mashack News: Headed to Memphis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 6, 2025 at 2:40pm

Updating a previous report, the Grizzlies announced Sunday that they have acquired the draft rights to Mashack from the Warriors.

Mashack was part of a historic seven-team trade, and his draft rights were initially sent from Houston to Golden State. However, the Warriors later traded those rights to the Grizzlies. The Tennessee product averaged 6.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.5 assists in 28.2 minutes per game over 38 appearances during his final collegiate season.

