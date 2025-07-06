Menu
Jahmai Mashack News: Traded to Golden State

RotoWire Staff

July 6, 2025

The Grizzlies traded Mashack to the Warriors, Shams Charania of ESPN reports Sunday.

Mashack was selected No. 59 overall by the Grizzlies in the 2025 NBA Draft but will now join the Warriors after being included in a historic seven-team trade. The Tennessee product averaged 6.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.5 assists in 28.2 minutes per game over 38 appearances during his final collegiate season.

