Jahmir Young News: Dishes out 12 assists vs. Cruise

Young totaled 21 points (8-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, 12 assists and one steal over 38 minutes Sunday during the G League Grand Rapids Gold's 120-112 win over the Motor City Cruise.

Young showcased his passing ability in the victory by dishing out a team-high 12 assists. He's found his groove as a distributor of late, averaging 10.7 assists over his last three appearances. Young has also made his mark in the scoring column by reaching the 20-point threshold in five straight games.