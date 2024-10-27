Jake LaRavia News: Grabs seven boards in win

LaRavia racked up three points (1-1 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal in 23 minutes during Saturday's 124-111 victory over Orlando.

The 22-year-old tallied 20-plus minutes for the second consecutive matchup due to Zach Edey landing in foul trouble and playing only 13 minutes in the starting five. LaRavia will likely remain a significant part of Memphis' second unit until Vince Williams (lower leg) returns, and he could serve as a streaming option in fantasy formats if injury concerns arise in the frontcourt.