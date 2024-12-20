Jake LaRavia News: Hits for 19 in rout

LaRavia provided 19 points (6-12 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal over 24 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 144-93 win over Golden State.

The third-year forward tied his season high in points and was one of six different Grizzlies to score at least 13 points in the rout, and his four made threes were a new season high. LaRavia had gone four straight games without scoring in double digits coming into Thursday, and over the prior eight contests, he'd shot just 28.6 percent (4-for-14) from long range. LaRavia is capable of heating up, but his current role on the second unit won't give him many opportunities to build some momentum.