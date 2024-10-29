Jake LaRavia News: Productive off bench Monday

LaRavia finished with 17 points (7-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-5 FT), nine rebounds and five assists across 31 minutes during Monday's 126-123 loss to Chicago.

LaRavia surpassed the 25-minute mark off the bench for the first time this season, and the former Wake Forest standout made the most of the opportunity. This was the first time he scored in double digits in 2024-25, and although LaRavia has proven he can be a productive player when given enough minutes, he's not expected to see a significant role with the Grizzlies as long as the core players in the roster remain healthy.